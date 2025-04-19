Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 19 April 2025 15:35 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

April 7

1.7

April 14

1.7

April 8

1.7

April 15

1.7

April 9

1.7

April 16

1.7

April 10

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 11

1.7

April 18

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0002 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.05028 manat and amounted to 1.93122 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

April 7

1.8670

April 14

1.9326

April 8

1.8655

April 15

1.9308

April 9

1.8808

April 16

1.9284

April 10

1.8669

April 17

1.9315

April 11

1.9245

April 18

1.9328

Average rate per week

1.88094

Average rate per week

1.93122

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0303 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.05672 manat and amounted to 2.050 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

April 7

2.0104

April 14

2.0400

April 8

1.9702

April 15

2.0666

April 9

1.9773

April 16

2.0347

April 10

1.9776

April 17

2.0420

April 11

2.0345

April 18

2.0703

Average rate per week

1.994

Average rate per week

2.05072

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged at 0.0447 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00004 manat and amounted to 0.04466 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

April 7

0.0447

April 14

0.0447

April 8

0.0447

April 15

0.0447

April 9

0.0447

April 16

0.0446

April 10

0.0447

April 17

0.0446

April 11

0.0447

April 18

0.0447

Average rate per week

0.0447.

Average rate per week

0.04466

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more