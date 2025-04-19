Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar April 7 1.7 April 14 1.7 April 8 1.7 April 15 1.7 April 9 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 10 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 11 1.7 April 18 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0002 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.05028 manat and amounted to 1.93122 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro April 7 1.8670 April 14 1.9326 April 8 1.8655 April 15 1.9308 April 9 1.8808 April 16 1.9284 April 10 1.8669 April 17 1.9315 April 11 1.9245 April 18 1.9328 Average rate per week 1.88094 Average rate per week 1.93122

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0303 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.05672 manat and amounted to 2.050 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble April 7 2.0104 April 14 2.0400 April 8 1.9702 April 15 2.0666 April 9 1.9773 April 16 2.0347 April 10 1.9776 April 17 2.0420 April 11 2.0345 April 18 2.0703 Average rate per week 1.994 Average rate per week 2.05072

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged at 0.0447 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00004 manat and amounted to 0.04466 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira April 7 0.0447 April 14 0.0447 April 8 0.0447 April 15 0.0447 April 9 0.0447 April 16 0.0446 April 10 0.0447 April 17 0.0446 April 11 0.0447 April 18 0.0447 Average rate per week 0.0447. Average rate per week 0.04466

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel