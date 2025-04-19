Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
April 7
|
1.7
|
April 14
|
1.7
|
April 8
|
1.7
|
April 15
|
1.7
|
April 9
|
1.7
|
April 16
|
1.7
|
April 10
|
1.7
|
April 17
|
1.7
|
April 11
|
1.7
|
April 18
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0002 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.05028 manat and amounted to 1.93122 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
April 7
|
1.8670
|
April 14
|
1.9326
|
April 8
|
1.8655
|
April 15
|
1.9308
|
April 9
|
1.8808
|
April 16
|
1.9284
|
April 10
|
1.8669
|
April 17
|
1.9315
|
April 11
|
1.9245
|
April 18
|
1.9328
|
Average rate per week
|
1.88094
|
Average rate per week
|
1.93122
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0303 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.05672 manat and amounted to 2.050 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
April 7
|
2.0104
|
April 14
|
2.0400
|
April 8
|
1.9702
|
April 15
|
2.0666
|
April 9
|
1.9773
|
April 16
|
2.0347
|
April 10
|
1.9776
|
April 17
|
2.0420
|
April 11
|
2.0345
|
April 18
|
2.0703
|
Average rate per week
|
1.994
|
Average rate per week
|
2.05072
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged at 0.0447 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00004 manat and amounted to 0.04466 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
April 7
|
0.0447
|
April 14
|
0.0447
|
April 8
|
0.0447
|
April 15
|
0.0447
|
April 9
|
0.0447
|
April 16
|
0.0446
|
April 10
|
0.0447
|
April 17
|
0.0446
|
April 11
|
0.0447
|
April 18
|
0.0447
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0447.
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04466
