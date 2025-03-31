Kazakhstan offers Slovenian investors business growth opportunities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Kazakhstan is ready to create conditions for the successful development of Slovenian companies, stated the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during negotiations in an expanded format with the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, Trend reports.

Welcoming the Slovenian delegation, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Slovenia, a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, proven by time.

"Your visit is extremely important in terms of giving an additional impulse to the development of our cooperation. We just had a very meaningful conversation on many issues related to the international situation. We confirmed our shared commitment to achieving positive results in the field of mutual cooperation. We will make every effort to achieve concrete, practical results," he said.

Tokayev outlined the promising areas of bilateral cooperation, expressing his commitment to creating favorable conditions for Slovenian businesses in Kazakhstan, including regulatory transparency, investment protection, and economic diversification.

He underscored the importance of the Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum in Astana, aimed at further expanding trade and investment contacts between the two countries.

In turn, Musar articulated appreciation to Tokayev for the cordial reception in Astana.

"This visit is aimed at deepening economic cooperation. This goal is shared by both our countries. We have significant growth potential, and I am confident that we can achieve even more. The volume of trade between our countries is growing every year. As you have already mentioned, we have reached an investment volume of $200 million, but the possibilities are much broader. That is why I am very glad to be in Astana, accompanied by a representative business delegation—25 leading Slovenian companies are here," said Nataša Pirc Musar.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of interaction in such promising areas as trade, investment, transportation and logistics, critical minerals, digitalization and artificial intelligence, healthcare, and tourism.

Slovenian direct investments in the Kazakh economy have reached nearly $200 million.

