EBRD commits €40M to enhance private credit solutions for SMEs in Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing 40 million euros in CVI Private Debt Fund II, managed by the Polish private credit fund manager CVI Dom Maklerski, Trend reports.

The fund, which has reached 181 million euros in capital commitments since its launch in early 2024, aims to provide flexible debt financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

CVI Private Debt Fund II will offer senior loans to a diverse range of companies, adopting a sector-agnostic approach. The fund’s investors include the European Investment Fund, the International Finance Corporation, the Polish Development Fund, and local private investors.

With limited access to growth financing for SMEs across CEE, especially amid high interest rates, private credit remains a niche market in the region. The EBRD’s support is expected to increase access to finance for SMEs and help develop a more diversified capital ecosystem.

Andreea Moraru, EBRD Regional Head of Poland and the Baltic States, noted that the bank’s investment, alongside contributions from other financial institutions, will encourage additional institutional capital for the fund.

CVI has completed over 700 private debt transactions and invested nearly 3 billion euros in senior credit solutions for SMEs in CEE. The EBRD has invested nearly 16 billion euros in Poland across 560 projects to date.