Mirziyoyev, Zhaparov explore construction plans for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov discussed the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Trend reports.

The news follows the trilateral summit in Khujand (Tajikistan), where President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

The parties noted the importance of signing the Treaty on the junction of the state borders of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in implementing high-level agreements. Since the beginning of the year, trade turnover has increased by 70 percent. Industrial cooperation is successfully developing across various economic sectors, supported by the Joint Investment Fund. Discussions also focused on accelerating major regional projects in the energy and transport sectors.

The heads of state emphasized the importance of maintaining active interregional ties and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.

Furthermore, the presidents exchanged views on the schedule and agenda of upcoming high-level events.