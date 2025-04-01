Kazakhstan aspires to shine as top Eurasian trade and logistics hub

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. Due to its strategic location, Kazakhstan aims to become the leading trade and logistics hub of Eurasia, said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at the Kazakh-Slovenian business forum, Trend reports.

The President also noted that Kazakhstan can provide direct access to markets with over 1.5 billion consumers within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia, and China.

"Currently, our country ensures 90 percent of land trade between Europe and China. We are actively developing major international transit corridors, such as the Middle Corridor and North-South. Our ports of Aktau and Kuryk play an important role in transit across the Caspian Sea," said President Tokayev at the business forum.

According to him, Kazakhstan aspires to become the shining beacon of commerce and the intricate web of logistics that connects the vast expanse of Eurasia.

"Today, Kazakhstan produces 19 out of 34 rare-earth elements, which are critically important for the EU economy, and is actively cooperating with leading global companies to unlock the potential of the sector through a pragmatic formula: investments and technology in exchange for raw materials," he added.

On March 31, the president of Slovenia arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan, where she met with President Tokayev. Two leaders held talks in both narrow and expanded formats. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Natasha Pirc-Musar's visit opens exceptional prospects for deepening and expanding Kazakh-Slovenian partnership. One of the issues discussed by the presidents of the two countries was the potential joining of the Port of Koper to the TITR.

