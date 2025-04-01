German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. On April 1, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was met at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.