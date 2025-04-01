Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency, Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and in my own name, I extend my warmest congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz.

This ancient celebration of renewal, hope, and unity holds deep significance, bringing families and communities together in the spirit of peace and prosperity. May this Novruz bring happiness, good health, and continued success to you personally and to the people of Azerbaijan.

I look forward to our continued cooperation and the strengthening of the friendly relations between our peoples. Please accept my best wishes for a joyful and prosperous Novruz," the letter says.