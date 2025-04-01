Uzbekistan, China discuss co-op in higher and vocational education

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Uzbekistan and China discussed the importance of further developing cooperation in higher and vocational education, including the establishment of branches of leading Chinese universities in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a delegation from China, led by Liu Jianchao, Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed further expansion of multifaceted cooperation and practical interaction between Uzbekistan and China, in line with agreements made at the highest level.

The high level of Uzbek-Chinese relations, characterized by friendship and an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, was highlighted with great satisfaction.

Intensive interregional contacts and cultural exchanges were highly appreciated, with upcoming events such as the Forum of Regions and the Educational Forum planned for this year.

Special attention was given to the need to further expand inter-parliamentary and interparty cooperation, particularly in areas such as poverty reduction, anti-corruption efforts, accelerated digitalization, and industrialization.

Meanwhile, the volumes of mutual trade and investment continue to grow steadily, with an increasing number of joint projects and enterprises involving leading companies in priority sectors of the economy. Practical work is also underway on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project