Kyrgyzstan, Russia hashing out collaboration issues

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk discussed cooperation between the countries, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

Zhaparov received Overchuk as part of his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state expressed confidence that the visit would be successful and would help strengthen the strategic partnership based on mutual trust.

He noted the successful work of the Kyrgyz-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian cooperation.

Zhaparov emphasized the readiness of both countries to continue close cooperation and develop interaction in all areas.

Meanwhile, Overchuk noted that cooperation between the countries is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

He also congratulated the president on the successful resolution of the border issue with Tajikistan, noting the importance of this for the stability of Central Asia.

The deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction with the level of interaction within such integration associations as the EAEU, CIS, SCO, and CSTO and pointed out that participation in these processes contributes to the development of the economy of Kyrgyzstan and strengthens the potential of the entire union.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel