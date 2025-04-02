Russia spotlights state border deal between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 2. Russia welcomes the signing of agreements between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan on the junction point of the state borders of the three countries and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship, Trend reports via the Russian Embassy in Tajikistan.

These documents were signed on March 31 in Khujand during a meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Russia supports these decisions aimed at strengthening friendly relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between our closest allies," the embassy said.

The embassy also emphasized that the agreements will give a new impetus to the development of good-neighborly relations and partnership between the three states, helping to ensure stability and security in Central Asia as a whole.

The agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan on the junction point of state borders enshrines the legal aspects of interaction and regulation of issues related to the border zone.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel