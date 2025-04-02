Azerbaijan marks milestone with first-ever participation at Int'l Theater Week in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. An event called "Scenes of Friendship", dedicated to the Azerbaijani national theater and International Theater Day - March 27, was held for the first time at the State Academic Musical Theater of Uzbekistan named after Mukimi with the organization of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev at the Azerbaijani Embassy, Trend reports.

The event was attended by employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, cultural and art figures of Uzbekistan, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, students, local residents and journalists.

Deputy Director of the State Academic Musical Theater of Uzbekistan named after Mukimi Khairulla Inagamov, welcoming the guests, noted that Uzbek theaters from time to time turn to classical Azerbaijani musical comedies and always achieve success.

The performances of works by Azerbaijani authors have always been met with full houses. Inagamov, noting the extensive ties with the Azerbaijan State Musical Comedy Theater and other Azerbaijani theaters, said that two years ago they toured Baku with Majid Shamkhalov's comedy "Mother-in-law". Their performances were successful and were met with great interest and applause from the local audience. Today's concert and performance program was also implemented in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan.

Then the Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan Akif Marifli spoke and said that March 10 is celebrated in our country as the "Day of the National Theater of Azerbaijan". The Azerbaijani theater was founded in 1873 and has come a long way in the past 152 years. The Azerbaijani theater has made an indispensable contribution to the creation and development of theatrical art throughout the East, including Uzbekistan. The birth of the theater in both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan took place in March, and this once again testifies to the closeness of our friendship and brotherhood. The Azerbaijan Cultural Center is doing a lot of work in the field of popularization of the Azerbaijani theater in Uzbekistan. Thus, recently, a Theater Troupe consisting of young people was created at the Cultural Center, the actors of which stage plays by Azerbaijani authors. In addition, the Cultural Center began the process of translating plays by classical and modern Azerbaijani authors into the Uzbek language and presenting them in theaters. A. Marifli said that cooperation with the Uzbek State Academic Musical Theater named after Mukimi will contribute to the further expansion of our ties in the field of theater and the further development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. At the concert, the actors of the Mukimi Theater performed scenes from the musical comedies "Arshin Mal Alan" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, " Mother-in-law" by Majid Shamkhalov, and the theater troupe of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center showed scenes from the musical comedy "If Not That One, Then This One". The dance ensemble "Azerbaijan" of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center also took an active part in the above-mentioned comedies with musical compositions from these performances and dance numbers.

The concert culminated with dances and the song "We are a Friendly Family" performed by the dance ensemble and actors.

