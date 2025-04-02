Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 2 April 2025 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. On April 2, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, and his wife Elke Büdenbender visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Germany President and his wife then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

