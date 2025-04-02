Tajikistan, China forge path to transform air corridor into thriving transit route

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 2. The recent discussions between Tajikistan and China have focused on converting the direct air corridor, POMIR-AGVUT, into a transit route, while also attracting both domestic and international airlines to utilize the route, Trend reports via the Tajikairnavigation state unitary enterprise.

The matter was addressed during the 6th meeting on the coordination of communication, navigation, and air traffic management systems (CNS/ATM) between the two nations. High-ranking Chinese civil aviation officials also took the opportunity to tour the operational halls and air traffic control tower of the Tajikairnavigation, gaining insight into the company's air navigation services.

The successful implementation of these initiatives is expected to provide significant opportunities not only for Tajikistan and China but also for countries across Asia and Europe. The opening of the new air corridor is expected to offer a substantial boost to economic development and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and the broader regional cooperation.

The agreement to open the POMIR-AGVUT route between China and Tajikistan was finalized in 2023.