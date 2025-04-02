Today, positions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on achieving peace have come quite close to each other - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Our historic victory has paved the way for peace talks, and I believe that today the positions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on achieving peace have come quite close to each other, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the German President’s visit to Azerbaijan would yield very positive results, stating: “This is the first official visit of the President of Germany to Azerbaijan in the history of our bilateral relations, and I am confident that the outcomes of this visit will bring our countries even closer together.”