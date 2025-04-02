Turkmenistan bolsters global transport corridors through new projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. The volume of Turkmenistan's transit cargo from 2015 to the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 417,340 tons, and the number of transit aircraft landings exceeded 5,960, Trend reports.

One of the key milestones in this process was the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on air transport between Turkmenistan and Luxembourg in April 2015. This allowed the largest European airline, Cargolux, to establish cargo flights on the Luxembourg–Turkmenbashi route.

The project to create modern airports in the country continues. After the opening of the international airport in Kerki, Lebap province, the construction of a new airport in Balkan province is in its final stages. These efforts are contributing to the improvement of international passenger and cargo transportation.

Turkmenistan is actively developing international transport corridors such as Europe–Caucasus–Asia (TRACECA) and Afghanistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkey, which confirms the strengthening of its international standing.

Turkmenistan is also preparing to modernize the wagon cleaning complex at the Turkmenbashi railway station in Balkan province.