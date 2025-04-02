Gymnastics for All Colloquium kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku under UNESCO’s auspices (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Today, the Gymnastics for All Colloquium, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, has kicked off, Trend reports.

The event featured a wide-ranging discussion of important topics aimed at increasing the inclusiveness of sport, promoting healthy lifestyles, and spreading gymnastics to a wider audience. Azerbaijan's successful organization of international sporting events once again confirms that our country is an important partner in this field.