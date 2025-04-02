Azerbaijan has ambitious plans in renewable energy sector - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan has very ambitious programs and plans in the renewable energy sector, where German companies have extensive experience, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend reports.

"We intend to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources to 6 gigawatts by 2030 through foreign investments, and this is entirely realistic. A portion of this will be exported to Europe," the head of state emphasized.