Uzbekistan set to launch National Energy Efficiency Agency

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 2. Uzbekistan will establish the National Energy Efficiency Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

A relevant presidential decree on measures to improve state management in the field of energy efficiency and develop the energy service companies market was adopted.

According to the decree, the main task of the Agency will be to develop and implement a unified state policy on energy efficiency, as well as to design and regulate stimulating and impact measures in the sector.

Starting from July 1, 2025, the Agency will provide subsidies to cover 20 percent of the costs for energy audits of residential buildings, 20 percent of the cost of solar panels and solar collectors, and 40 percent of the cost of heat pumps (air, water, and geothermal), with a maximum subsidy amount not exceeding 50 times the minimum wage.

By September 1, 2025, a digital platform for enhancing energy efficiency will be launched.

In addition, the Agency will establish a non-budgetary Fund to promote and support energy efficiency. By October 1, 2025, green energy efficiency standards for technologies will be introduced for manufacturers and importers.