President Ilham Aliyev updates German counterpart on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. President Ilham Aliyev provided his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with detailed information regarding the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, Trend reports.

The head of state made this statement in response to journalists' questions.

"During our discussion today, I provided Mr. President with comprehensive information about the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. I stated that following the end of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan, and myself personally, initiated the start of peace negotiations. At that time, neither Armenia nor the OSCE Minsk Group, which was still active, put forward such a proposal. This proposal came from the Azerbaijani side. This in itself demonstrates how interested we are in concluding a peace agreement," the Azerbaijani President emphasized, adding that until January 2024, Armenia insisted on including the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the peace agreement, which does not exist and only lived in Armenia's fantasies. The Karabakh region of Azerbaijan exists.