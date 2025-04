Photo: Official website of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Significant progress has been made in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"This peace process is of great importance; significant steps have been taken over the past year, and substantial progress has been achieved. I congratulate both sides on this," he said.

