Kazakhstan plots to develop unified registry of local manufacturers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersayin Nagaspaev, during which he issued several directives, including the development of a unified registry of local manufacturers, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the President gave the following instructions: Increase production in medium and high-end industries; create a unified registry of domestic manufacturers; implement reforms in the field of subsoil use effectively and promptly; strengthen efforts to attract investors; ensure the timely commissioning of housing and manufacturing facilities; maximize water supply for the population; digitize processes in construction and utilities; strictly monitor support for domestic producers.

The meeting also highlighted key areas of focus, including: Forming a geological study database using artificial intelligence; launching a Unified Subsoil Use Platform; digitizing urban planning projects; introducing a unified utility bill system down to the village level.

Yersayin Nagaspaev was recently appointed as the Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, a position previously held by Kanat Sharlapaev.