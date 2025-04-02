Kyrgyzstan boosts agriculture with new logistics center in Batken

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. A new logistics and storage center for fruits and vegetables has opened in the city of Kadamjay in the Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry.

The center, built with the initiative of local residents, is funded through the Batken Region Development Program for 2021-2035, receiving a total of 18 million soms ($200,000).

The facility aims to improve the storage and processing of agricultural products, helping local farmers reduce crop losses, stabilize prices, and increase their incomes. The center’s capacity will reach 500 tons, providing optimal conditions for product storage and enhancing the competitiveness of local producers in the market.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the gross agricultural output, including forestry and fisheries, totaled 26.125 billion soms ($2.3 billion) from January through February 2025. The volume of the production rose by 2.1 percent.