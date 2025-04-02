Iran pledges to avoid seeking nuclear weapons under any circumstances

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Iran will ever develop or acquire any nuclear weapons under any circumstances, the country's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, the US president may not like the 2015 nuclear deal, but it contains one vital commitment by Iran which remains in place, and which even the US, being out of the deal, has benefited from.

Araghchi noted that 10 years after signing the JCPOA—and seven years after the US unilaterally walked away from it—there is not one shred of proof that Iran has violated this commitment.

"Diplomatic engagement worked in the past and can still work. But, it should be clear to all that there is—by definition—no such thing as a "military option" let alone a "military solution". Catastrophic failures in our region, which have cost prior US administrations more than $7 trillion are ample evidence," he mentioned.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

On March 30, US President Donald Trump said that Iran would face unprecedented bombing if Tehran did not agree to a deal on its nuclear program.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

