Turkmenistan, Estonia forge stronger bonds in trade and technology sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov paid a working visit to Estonia to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

In the course of the visit, political consultations were held with the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Martin Roger. The parties discussed current issues of interaction between the two countries, emphasizing that regular intergovernmental and interdepartmental contacts contribute to strengthening ties in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Special attention was given to the need to expand the legal framework to intensify cooperation between the foreign ministries of both countries. The diplomats also thoroughly discussed prospects for increasing bilateral trade and economic partnerships, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the field of digitalization—one of Estonia's key areas of development.

Moreover, the parties discussed the need to strengthen ties between the business communities of Turkmenistan and Estonia and explored the potential for creating platforms to increase and diversify trade turnover.

A significant event of the visit was a tour of the E-Estonia" Digitalization Center in Tallinn, where the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with the center's digital transformation advisor, Petra Holm. The meeting focused on studying Estonia's experience in digital transformation and the possibilities of applying this experience in Turkmenistan.

Earlier, in December 2024, Turkmenistan and Estonia also discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that digital services, transport, and logistics hold the greatest potential for future collaboration.