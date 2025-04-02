Uzbekistan, Türkiye debate FAST instant payment system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 2. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed the FAST instant payment system, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between representatives of the Central Bank of Türkiye and the Central Bank of Uzbekistan in Ankara.

Officials from the Central Bank of Türkiye provided insights into the measures implemented to prevent fraud in payment systems, mitigate cybersecurity incidents, and manage risks. They also explained the architecture of the payment systems operating in the country.

Furthermore, representatives of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan shared the procedures introduced to ensure cybersecurity in banking and payment systems, as well as efforts to prevent fraudulent transactions and the results achieved.

Following the event, the parties expressed their readiness to cooperate in developing instant payment systems and combating cyber threats that pose risks to the stability of the banking system.

FAST instant payment system is Türkiye's real-time payment system, enabling instant money transfers between banks 24/7.