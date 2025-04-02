Explosion hits Azerbaijan's Aghdam, one wounded

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 2. A mine incident occurred on April 2, 2025 in the territory of Chamanli village of Aghdam district, liberated from occupation, the joint statement of the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, General Prosecutor's Office and the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that Nuraddin Abbasov (born in 1968), a resident of Aghdam district, was herding an animal and, entering the undemined territory of the former line of contact, was struck in the leg by an anti-personnel mine explosion.

The victim was evacuated to the hospital.

The Aghdam district prosecutor's office is investigating the matter.

ANAMA, the Interior Ministry, and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan once again urged citizens to observe safety rules, pay attention to signs warning of the danger of mines, and not to enter unknown terrains.

