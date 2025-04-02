Uzbekistan, SITA discuss creation of digital travel biometric ecosystem

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 2. Uzbekistan and SITA Europe discussed the creation of the Digital Travel biometric ecosystem for automated passenger and baggage services, Trend reports.
The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and SITA Europe President Sergio Colella.
During the discussions, the parties explored opportunities for cooperation in digitizing the country’s air transport sector, implementing digital technologies, and expanding automated management systems for transport infrastructure.
Moreover, the sides exchanged views on developing a comprehensive airport management concept and creating a platform for collecting and processing passenger and baggage data.
SITA Europe is a leading provider of IT and telecommunications solutions for the air transport industry. The company offers a wide range of services, including passenger processing, baggage management, and air traffic control systems, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer experience. As part of the global SITA network, it connects airlines, airports, and other stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions for the future of air travel.