Heydar Aliyev Foundation hosts Ramadan event for martyrs' families in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ An event was held to celebrate Ramadan with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on April 1, Trend reports.

The gathering, which included families of martyrs, featured readings from the Quran and prayers for the souls of the fallen heroes.

The event, organized as part of the "My Son is a Hero" project by the "Fire Land Group" with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, also included performances by renowned Azerbaijani artists.

