President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you and all your compatriots on the great holiday - Novruz!

This bright holiday, connecting our countries with centuries-old traditions of friendship, brotherhood and mutual respect, symbolizes the renewal of nature. May our peoples have much joy and fun on this great day.

I am confident that the sacred values of Novruz will contribute to the further development of our interstate relations, for the benefit of our peoples and the achievement of high goals and aspirations.

On these significant days, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, good health and inexhaustible strength, well-being to your family, and to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan - prosperity and flourishing," the letter says.