Heydar Aliyev Center presents unique art composition titled 'My Heart is Yours' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ A new gem in the crown of creativity has taken center stage at the Heydar Aliyev Center, beginning its dance on April 1, Trend reports.

The unveiling of "My Heart Is Yours," a breathtaking creation by the Italian artisan Lorenzo Quinn, sculpted from the shimmering essence of Bohemian crystal and the ancient whispers of a 6,500-year-old oak, heralds its grand entrance at the heart of the center.

Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, illuminated that the venue often serves as a canvas for a myriad of exhibitions, each stroke revealing a steadfast dedication to the vibrant tapestry of Italian art.

Reflecting on the successful display of Quinn's previous exhibition, "Balance in Nature," at the COP29 summit, Alakbarov expressed gratitude to Quinn, the curator, and all those who contributed to bringing the exhibition to life.

Olga Daniele, founder of "365 Art" and curator of the exhibition, spoke about the long creative journey that went into the final form of "My Heart is Yours." She explained that the unique style of working with crystal was essential to the work’s creation, while the ancient oak tree material, with its millennia-long history, served as an integral component.

Lorenzo Quinn, the artist behind the sculpture, expressed his excitement about the piece’s debut at the Heydar Aliyev Center. He emphasized the power of art to unite people, histories, and nations.

"I believe in love. When people meet and their hearts unite, they never really separate. There is a bond between them that becomes unbreakable. The work 'My Heart is Yours,' crafted from ancient oak, symbolizes the enduring nature of lasting relationships," he said.

"My Heart is Yours" is a delicate tapestry woven with threads of fragility and grace, a masterpiece that dances on the edge of vulnerability. The masterpiece showcases a robust oak heart, a beacon of resilience, cradled by ethereal hands crafted from Bohemian crystal, a harmonious dance between the steadfast and the fragile. Quinn is widely recognized for his expressive depictions of human hands, and this piece marks the first time he has used crystal in such a design.

The tapestry of the exhibition "Balance in Nature" unfolds at the Heydar Aliyev Center, where "My Heart is Yours" weaves a poignant narrative about the intricate dance between humanity and the natural world.

