Azerbaijan presents resolution at UN to defend rights of landmine victims in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ A special resolution calling for the protection of landmine victims' rights was introduced within the framework of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in Geneva on April 1, led by Azerbaijan’s initiative and co-authorship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The resolution was presented during a high-level event on the topic "Landmines, Human Rights, and Environmental Degradation – Effective Assistance for Landmine Victims," held within the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The event was jointly organized by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva and the Universal Rights Group (URG), with participation from permanent missions to the UN, renowned human rights organizations and experts, as well as international media representatives.

Elshad Iskenderov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador-at-Large for Special Tasks, delivered the main speech at the event. He announced that the "Impact of Anti-Personnel Mines on the Full Exercise of All Human Rights" resolution, co-authored by Azerbaijan, had been added to the agenda of the UNHRC.

He also highlighted that this was the first time a special report on the issue had been presented at the UNHRC. In addition, a joint statement, supported by 65 countries, was issued last year at the 57th session of the UNHRC under Azerbaijan's initiative.

Iskenderov emphasized that due to Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Azerbaijan ranks as the second most mine-contaminated region in Europe. He also noted that, during the post-conflict period, 383 Azerbaijani citizens had lost their lives and health due to landmine explosions, with a total of approximately 4,000 landmine victims in Azerbaijan.

Representatives from Algeria, Gambia’s Permanent Missions to the UN in Geneva, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Violations, Ambassador Yvette Stevens, and other speakers discussed international cooperation in the fight against landmines, mutual experience exchange, and potential international mechanisms for assisting landmine victims.

A presentation of the "Campaign for Landmine Justice" was also held during the event, introduced by lawyer and founder of the International Human Rights Advisers (IHRA) organization, Ben Kit. The campaign’s primary goal is to establish an international solidarity mechanism for ensuring the rights of landmine victims.

