Interim President Syrian Arab Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Interim President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed al-Sharaa has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

"Mr. President, Dear Brother.

I am pleased to extend to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health, a long life, and even greater progress, prosperity, and peace for the Republic of Azerbaijan. I pray to the Almighty Allah for the happiness of our countries, our peoples, and the Islamic Ummah through our joint efforts.

Happy Holiday!" the letter reads.