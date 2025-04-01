Azerbaijani FM, Iran's Presidential Adviser address key int'l security concerns

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Mehdi Sanaei, the Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on April 1, 2025, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meeting, various aspects of the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed, including regional and international security matters.

The meeting discussed expanding collaboration on areas of mutual interest, including trade, energy security, transportation, and communication networks.

Both ministers highlighted the role of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Iran in the development of critical transportation corridors in the region, a testament to the growing partnership between the two countries.

The State Commission for Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Affairs between Azerbaijan and Iran was noted as an essential platform for discussing existing cooperation opportunities in these fields. The meeting also explored opportunities for increased cooperation through international platforms such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the D-8.

Bayramov and Sanaei also exchanged views on other pressing issues that affect both nations.

