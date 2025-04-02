IAEA chief to visit Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had a telephone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the negotiations an agreement was reached on the visit of the head of the IAEA to Tehran.

"It was decided that the parties would discuss and agree on the details in the near future to ensure that the visit was fruitful," the ministry said.

Given the latest US threats against Iran, Araghchi was reported to have indicated in the conversation Tehran's intention to "resolutely defend and protect its peaceful nuclear program."