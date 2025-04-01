President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

Trend presents the letter:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the great holiday of the Islamic Ummah – Eid al-Fitr.

May the unity of our peoples grow, and our happiness be amplified during this sacred holiday, which marks the beginning of spiritual purification and the holistic betterment of humankind.

In these sacred days, which all Muslims eagerly anticipate and celebrate with great joy, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, immense happiness and great success in your responsible work, and the Azerbaijani people – well-being and prosperity.

May Allah accept our intentions and good deeds, and may we all successfully reach from one Ramadan to another, from one year to the next!

Eid Mubarak!"