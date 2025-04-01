First President of Kazakhstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 1 April 2025 21:24 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I congratulate you on the magnificent spring holiday of Novruz. May this holiday further strengthen the friendship and unity of our peoples, and bring joy and abundance to every family. I hope that Novruz, based on our shared values and traditions, brings peace and prosperity to our countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on the occasion of this significant holiday, I wish you strong health, prosperity to your family, and peace and stability to the brotherly Azerbaijani people," the letter says.

