Representatives of French company discusses in Uzbekistan potential for collaboration (PHOTO)

Uzbekistan Materials 2 April 2025 00:49 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. On April 1, Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting in Tashkent with representatives from the French company Meridiam, the ministry says, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential for collaboration in several areas of mutual interest.

Meridiam is a global investment and management firm specializing in the development, financing, and management of long-term social infrastructure projects. Its primary areas of focus include transportation and social infrastructure, public buildings, engineering networks, and related services.

