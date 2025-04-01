Azerbaijan, EU engage in talks on deepening cooperation and regional stability

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) for Economic and Global Affairs, Simon Mordue, and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Magdalena Grono, on April 1, 2025, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-European Union (EU) cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The discussion covered areas of collaboration between Azerbaijan and the EU, including economic, trade, energy security, green energy, and humanitarian matters. Particular emphasis was placed on large-scale energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan, highlighting their significant role in Europe's energy supply and security. The importance of continuing collaboration not only on traditional energy sources but also in the alternative energy sector was underscored.

Minister Bayramov also provided detailed information about the current situation in the region following the post-conflict period, noting the extensive reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts underway in Azerbaijan's newly liberated territories. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing humanitarian mine clearance activities in these areas.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU on mine clearance and the determination of the fate of missing persons was also discussed.

Despite the progress made in the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it was noted that Armenia’s continued territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its constitution and the rapid pace of its military buildup pose a threat to advancing the peace agenda.

The meeting culminated in a comprehensive dialogue encompassing a diverse array of perspectives on ancillary matters of reciprocal significance.

