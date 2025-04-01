Azerbaijani oil skyrockets in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on March 31 rose by $2.24 (2.95 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $78.29 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $2.27 (3.05 percent) to $76.46 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $2.22 (3.72 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $61.87 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose in price by $2.78 (3.73 percent) from the previous rate to $77.27 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of April 1 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel