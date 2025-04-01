Uzbekistan, ADB ink agreement to strengthen mortgage sector co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Uzbekistan’s Mortgage Refinancing Company signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to further develop cooperation, Trend reports.

The signing took place during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov, and a delegation led by Eugenue Zhukov, Director General of ADB’s Central and West Asia Department.

The parties discussed the current state of cooperation and explored new stages of partnership. Special attention was given to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, with exchanges on strategies and joint initiatives in this sector.

ADB representatives praised Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms and expressed their commitment to expanding the bank’s project portfolio. Areas of focus include state budget support, education, energy, transport, water supply, and urban development.

The talks also covered technical assistance for urban master plans in various regions, new ecological transformation initiatives, and sustainable development projects. Additionally, the sides discussed wastewater and educational institution projects implemented through public-private partnerships.

Another key topic was the introduction of a super ESCO system aimed at enhancing energy efficiency.

The sides agreed to intensify cooperation, support new projects, and strengthen technical assistance initiatives.