Montenegro secures €2M EIB grant to enhance digital learning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Montenegro have signed a 2 million euro grant agreement to support the digitalization of Montenegrin schools, Trend reports.

The funding, signed in Luxembourg by EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot and Montenegro’s Minister of Education, Science, and Innovation Anđela Jakšić Stojanović, will be used to purchase digital equipment aimed at improving learning conditions and digital literacy.

The grant is part of the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative Fund and builds on previous investments in Montenegro’s education sector, including an 18 million euro EIB loan, an 11 million euro EU grant under the Western Balkans Investment Framework, and a 2.5 million euro technical assistance grant.

De Groot emphasized the importance of digitalization in education, stating that the new equipment will expand digital access, enhance learning, and support workforce readiness. Minister Jakšić Stojanović highlighted that this initiative strengthens the foundation for digital education and prepares students for the demands of the 21st century.

The grant will fund the purchase of tablets, laptops, desktop computers, projectors, interactive whiteboards, printers, scanners, and servers. To date, EIB Global has invested 29 million euros in Montenegro’s education sector.