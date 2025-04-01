ECO SecGen congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Asad Majeed Khan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of Novruz, a festival of renewal and hope, I wish Your Excellency, the government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan a season filled with new opportunities, success, and well-being. May this time of cultural celebration further reinforce our shared commitment to regional cooperation.

As we enjoy the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan, I also avail this opportunity to extend Eid al-Fitr greetings to Your Excellency. May this joyous occasion bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all of us, further strengthening the bonds of unity and solidarity within our region.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.