Uzbekistan's inflation rate sees notable increase in March

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Uzbekistan’s cumulative inflation rate reached 102.1 percent from January through March 2025, exceeding the 101.7 percent recorded in the same period of 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee shows that the overall consumer price index (CPI) stood at 100.9 percent in March 2025, compared to 100.5 percent in February 2025 and 100.7 percent in March 2024.

The main contribution to the overall price growth was made by food inflation: in March, food prices increased by 1.5 percent. This trend was mainly due to the growth of prices for meat and dairy products. In contrast, non-food inflation remained stable at the level of 100.2 percent, while prices for services increased by 0.7 percent.

At the same time, the inflation rates varied across Uzbekistan’s regions. The highest monthly CPI was recorded in Surkhandarya region (101.2 percent), Jizzakh region (101.1 percent), and Tashkent city (100.9 percent).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's CPI for goods and services in February 2025 reached 100.5 percent. The CPI stood at 100.5 percent for goods and 100.8 percent for services.

Year-over-year, the CPI for goods in February 2025 stood at 101.1, while the CPI for services equaled 101.9 percent over the same period last year.