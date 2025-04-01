China Southern Airlines plans to expand services to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. China Southern Airlines is considering increasing the frequency of its flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during negotiations between Uzbekistan Airports and the Chinese airline, where both sides explored opportunities for expanding cooperation, increasing existing flight frequencies, and launching new routes to airports in Uzbekistan.

The airline is evaluating the possibility of raising the frequency of its current routes to seven times per week. At present, China Southern Airlines operates flights from Tashkent to Beijing four times a week and from Tashkent to Urumqi five times a week.

Uzbekistan Airports also proposed the development of new routes to Chinese cities from airports in the Fergana Valley, including Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana.

China Southern Airlines, based in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, is a major Chinese carrier operating domestic, regional, and international flights.

