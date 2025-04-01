Kazakhstan, Slovenia focus on enhancing Middle Corridor and energy efficiency

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation, as well as prospects for joint logistics and infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.



During the meeting, they were all on the same page discussing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the nuts and bolts of developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. In the energy sector, the spotlight was on seizing golden opportunities for joint investments in infrastructure, harnessing the winds of change with renewable energy sources, and tightening the screws on energy efficiency.



Attention was also given to water resource management. The meeting also addressed the implementation of agreements reached between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, on strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation.



In the realm of commerce, focus was directed towards the initiatives of the Business Council, anticipated to serve as a supplementary conduit for enhancing synergies and facilitating knowledge transfer in the domains of mining, hydrocarbons, and ancillary industries.



Furthermore, the potential for synergistic collaboration on cutting-edge technological initiatives aimed at advancing next-gen digital solutions and integrating AI components was deliberated.



At the conclusion of the meeting, it was noted that the implementation of specific agreements and joint statements by the presidents of the two countries will be closely monitored by the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation.

On March 31, the president of Slovenia arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, where she met with President Tokayev. The two leaders held talks in both bilateral and expanded formats. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Nataša Pirc Musar's visit opens exceptional opportunities for deepening and expanding the Kazakh-Slovenian partnership. One of the key topics discussed by the two presidents was the potential inclusion of the Luka Koper seaport in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).