Azerbaijan reveals number of mines defused in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) found and defused 331 anti-personnel and 105 anti-tank mines and 9,755 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country's liberated territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Khankendi in March 2025, ANAMA told Trend reports,

The data indicates that an aggregate of 4,556 hectares of territory has undergone the demining process.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.