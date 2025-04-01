Turkmenistan, Türkiye usher in new era of strategic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 1. The National Leader of the Turkmen People, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a telephone conversation with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, it was noted that Türkiye is one of Turkmenistan's strategic trade and economic partners. Strengthening multifaceted bilateral relations on a long-term basis remains a priority of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

In this regard, both sides expressed satisfaction with the active development of bilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, based on mutual respect, trust, and reciprocal support.

İn coclusion, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed their readiness to support mutual initiatives aimed at further expansion of relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye and exchanged wishes for well-being and prosperity for the brotherly peoples of the two countries.

Türkiye remains one of Turkmenistan’s largest trading partners. In 2024, trade turnover between the countries reached $2.2 billion, reflecting strong momentum in bilateral economic relations. Turkish contractors completed $216 million worth of new projects in the same year.