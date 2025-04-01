President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on special scholarships to young talents

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree regarding the provision of special scholarships to young talents, Trend reports.

The decree allocates funds from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2025, as outlined in the state budget, to the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This funding, amounting to 98,794 manat ($58,114), is designated to provide special scholarships to young talents whose names are included in the "Golden Book."

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the necessary financing for this initiative.

The Ministry of Culture is responsible for addressing the issues arising from this decree.

The decree comes into force from the day of its signing.

