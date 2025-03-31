By spreading disinformation, Armenia is trying to hide its armed provocations - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. On March 31, at about 11:10, the Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire with the use of small arms from the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Bazarchay settlement of the Garakilsa region, Trend reports.

“The Armenian side that regularly subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units, as well as attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights over our positions using unmanned aerial vehicles and drones in recent days, is spreading disinformation in order to conceal its provocations.

We declare that the information disseminated by Armenia claiming that the Azerbaijan Army units allegedly subjected to fire Khanazakh settlement is baseless, entirely false, and disinformation.

The opposite side is trying to form a false opinion in the international community and conceal its provocations by spreading such false and untrue information,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.