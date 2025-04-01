PASHA Holding delivers holiday gifts to the children of martyrs on the occasion of Ramadan holiday (PHOTO)

As part of the “Vətən Əmanətlərin Keşiyindədir” project, PASHA Holding and the Bravo supermarket chain have delivered holiday gifts to the families of martyrs in celebration of Ramadan.

Since 2023, PASHA Holding has been implementing a social support program for the children under the age of 18 of Azerbaijan’s heroes who fell during the 44-day Patriotic War. As part of this program, families of martyrs are presented with holiday gifts on occasions such as New Year, Nowruz, Qurban Bayram, Ramadan Bayram, and Victory Day.



It is worth noting that starting in 2024, children of martyrs who lost their lives during anti-terror operations have also been included in the program. Currently, the project covers over 1,000 families and more than 2,000 children who lost their lives during the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as during the September provocations and anti-terror operations.



The program also encompasses sectors such as education and healthcare.